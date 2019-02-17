  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:hot air balloon, Vallejo


VALLEJO (CBS13) — 11 people were in the balloon when it landed in the marsh near the Napa River on Sunday morning.

The balloon’s operator says winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour threatened to blow the group into power lines.

ALSO: Hot Air Balloons Land In Vacaville Neighborhood, Residents Say It’s Not Uncommon

The balloon came down across the Napa River from Vallejo near Skaggs Island.

California Highway Patrol was able to get everyone to safety, and no one was injured in the incident.

 

