SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been 11 months since the tragic shooting of Stephon Clark and still no decision from the DA’s office on whether the officers involved will be charged.

We sat down with the head of the Sacramento Police Officers Association, Timothy Davis.

The union represents and advocates for officers, and as they get ready to celebrate 50 years of service, the group’s president reflects on how the Clark case is helping bring more transparency and helping bridge the gap between police and the community

“Sacramento has a lot of challenges, and we have officers that are up for that challenge,” says Davis. “And we’re here to support them.”

The Sacramento Police Officers Association was created in 1969. Before it existed, there was no one to represent police officers in Sacramento.

“As policing becomes more in the spotlight, our role has transitioned to advocate for officers in the public forum, at the state level, and to community groups,” notes Davis.

The shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark sparked protests and a national outcry. It ignited demands for justice and fundamental changes to police practices and protocols.

Changes that SPOA says are in the works.

“We found ways we can approve, the department has looked at many things, from our foot pursuit policy, which has changed, we’ve written a new camera worn policy,” says Davis.

The state Attorney General Xavier Becerra just released a report with nearly 50 recommendations for changes to Sac PD’s policies, including the use of body-worn cameras.

Davis says is still an adjustment, “The body cameras have brought a new level of transparency that we haven’t had before.”

While the union works with its officers on improving issues of transparency and trust within the community, it’s also focused on easing the emotional distress with more and more officers killed in the line of duty, including Davis Officer Natalie Corona, who attended Sacramento Police Academy.

“Her loss doesn’t just affect Davis. It affects Sacramento, It affects all our officers,” says Davis.

He says more work needs to be done and the SPOA is preparing for potential unrest once with the looming decision on the Stephon Clark case.

“We want to give our officers the resources, the training, and the ability to reduce the number of incidents that lead to tragedy, and we’ve learned a lot from this,” notes Davis. “And we will continue to learn- and hopefully we can eliminate these incidents as best we can.”

The SPOA will be celebrating 50 years in service this March.