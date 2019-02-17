  • CBS13On Air

SHASTA LAKE (CBS13) — Deputies in Shasta County responded to a call of a woman throwing rocks at cars from an overpass. When they arrived, they say they found 46-year-old Janet Pauline Wilson of Redding and about 150 baseball-size rocks in the roadway.

They attempted to take Wilson into custody, but say she resisted.

ALSO: K-9 Hero On The Mend

That’s when they released K-9 ‘Hondo.’

Deputies say Wilson punched Hondo and tried to bite him, but they were eventually able to subdue her.

Wilson is facing numerous charges, including obstructing a police dog.

Hondo, nor the deputies, were injured during the incident.

