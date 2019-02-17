  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sierra, snow, Traffic


PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol has been warning drivers all weekend, ‘If you don’t have to drive to Tahoe, don’t!’

Numerous spinouts, crashes, and miles-long backups have been reported all weekend.

ALSO: Sierra Weather: Huge Snowfall Totals

Both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 have open and closed at weekend at various times for snow removal and avalanche control.

If you must drive into the mountains, are you urged to bring extra water, food, and warm clothes.

