



— California Highway Patrol has been warning drivers all weekend, ‘If you don’t have to drive to Tahoe, don’t!’

Numerous spinouts, crashes, and miles-long backups have been reported all weekend.

ALSO: Sierra Weather: Huge Snowfall Totals

It’s still snowing and vehicles are currently at a complete stop on eastbound I-80. This is at the 20 junction. pic.twitter.com/YZ4avI5PZf — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 17, 2019

Both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 have open and closed at weekend at various times for snow removal and avalanche control.

If you must drive into the mountains, are you urged to bring extra water, food, and warm clothes.