



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS SF) — After bringing three World Series titles to the Bay Area, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Monday that 2019 will be his last season.

Bochy, who has battled health issues the last few years, made the announcement as the Giants began spring training in Arizona.

“I will be retiring at the end of the season,” the veteran skipper said on twitter video while sitting the dugout. “I did talk with the club today, that (retirement wasn’t the focus), but I told them (about retiring). It goes back to last season. I talked with Sabs (Giants executive Brian Sabean) and Larry(Baer, team president) and kinda let them know what my thinking was. So I decided to announce it now.”

“The reason being, there have been so many questions about it — it’s not fair to Larry or myself or the team so I’m going to go ahead and so I’m going to go ahead and get that out…In my mind it’s time.”

