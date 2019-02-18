



(CBS) — A coalition of attorneys general from 16 states sued the Trump administration Monday over President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund border security measures, calling the White House’s unprecedented move “unlawful and unconstitutional.”

The multi-state lawsuit, spearheaded by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, represents the first and most significant legal challenge to the president’s controversial proclamation to date. Some Democratic lawmakers have also vowed to introduce legislation in Congress to terminate the White House’s declaration.

“It’s unfortunate that on Presidents Day, when we should be celebrating what our presidents have done for this country, that we’re actually suing this president,” Becerra told CBS News in an interview Monday night. “But that’s important because we’re trying to make sure that in the future we respect what our presidents do. And that our presidents respect [that] they too like every American must abide by the law. No one is above the law in this country.”

The other states joining the lawsuit are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia.