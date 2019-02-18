



— Police are looking for the driver of a car that slammed into a girl sending her flying through the air. The driver reportedly drove off after hitting the 7-year-old.

It happened in Santa Rosa near the Courtside Village Park by Highway 12.

The 7-year-old girl was crossing the street with two friends Saturday afternoon when a car came out of nowhere, nearly missing the boys and slamming into Hazel Conzet.

Hazel got up quickly and was about to run away, screaming at the man who hit her. The driver stopped briefly then, witnesses say, he drove off without waiting to talk to police.

Hazel has scrapes and bruises but is otherwise okay.

Her mother, Candace Conzet, said the incident scared Hazel more than anything.

Santa Rosa Police are looking over the surveillance video that was recorded around 5 p.m. Saturday. They say they are actively investigating the hit-and-run case and are trying to find the driver of the dark, two-door sedan.

Police say the suspect has light skin and a beard.

If you recognize the car or think you may know the driver, please call the Santa Rosa Police Department. There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver.