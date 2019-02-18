RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Merced County man has been sentenced to four years in prison for the burglary of a Rancho Cordova storage facility in 2018.

Rancho Cordova police arrested Ernest Lovett for burglarizing a storage facility back in August 2018. Police said $126,000 of personal property was stolen.

Police also said Lovett was on active state parole for criminal threats and was also on probation in Sacramento County for theft of personal property.

On Jan. 8, Lovett pled guilty to the burglary and received a four-year prison sentence.

During the course of the investigation, Rancho Cordova police recovered $32,000 worth of personal property belonging to the victim.