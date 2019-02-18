  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say a man was shot and killed outside a Modesto bar Sunday night.

The incident happened outside of CR2 Bar & Billiards along Oakdale Road.

Scene of the shooting investigation. (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

Modesto police say officers responded around 9 p.m. to investigate a shooting. At the scene, officers found that some sort of fight happened in the parking lot.

Investigators believe that, as one party was leaving the fight, someone opened fire and a man was hit. That man was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

