RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 09: A local newspaper the Richmond Free Press, with a front page featuring top Virginia state officials embroiled in controversies, sits for sale in a newsstand near the Virginia State Capitol, February 9, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia state politics are in a state of upheaval, with Governor Ralph Northam, State Attorney General Mark Herring, both Democrats, and Republican Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment involved with past uses associations with blackface and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, accused of sexual misconduct by two women. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A protester at the Virginia Capitol has been arrested during a protest against Gov. Ralph Northam.

Capitol Police said 23-year-old Patrick Talamantes of Sacramento, California, was charged with vandalism and littering after he tossed a container of red dye in a Capitol fountain.

Police said they stopped an unnamed woman who had a dye pack by another fountain, and she was issued a notice barring her from the Capitol for six months.

Police said Talamantes and the woman were part of a small group of protesters who called on Northam to resign. Northam’s been under fire since a racist picture surfaced in his medical school yearbook.

Police said 45-year-old Michelle Sutherland of Florida was charged with indecent exposure in a separate protest related to the Equal Rights Amendment.

