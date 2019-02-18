NORDEN (CBS13) – Just in time for the new week, chain controls have been lifted on Interstate 80 in the Sierra.

A steady stream of traffic has been making its way through the high country on the President’s Day holiday. Caltrans has been warning drivers to expect significant delays.

Even with I-80 now open, drivers should be alert for snow removal equipment working along the highway.

Chain controls remain in effect from Twin Bridges to Meyers on Highway 50.

Another weather system is expected to arrive in Northern California by Wednesday and last into Thursday. According to National Weather Service forecasters, this storm could bring another half a foot of snow to the high Sierra.