



— When the rain falls, the debris really piles up along the Sacramento River.

Evidence of the recent rain is everywhere. That includes logs, sticks, and trash piling up along the Sacramento River. The rain sent it moving down the river and you can see where it all ended up.

Visitors to Old Sacramento noticed the trash in the trees and so much more in the water. Some visitors from Seattle are used to a lot of rain but said the amount that fell in Sacramento caught them by surprise.

“Unfortunately, you can’t do anything about Mother Nature. And, this is what happens. When we flew over yesterday I was at the window seat and I was looking out and I was like ‘oh my gosh,'” the tourists.

So much of the garbage gets into the river from area creeks. That’s why volunteers are heading out to clean up what they can.

Geologists are worried because flooding in the Sacramento area is leading to toxic debris from the homless camps getting carried downstream.

One of the hardest hit areas is steelhead creek.

In December alone, volunteer crews removed 100,000 pounds of homeless camp debris.