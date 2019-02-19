  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Missing Baby, Nevada County
(credit: CHP)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are looking for an 11-month-old baby that is considered at-risk/missing out of Nevada County. CHP issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Tuesday evening.

The child, Stinson Urrabazo, was last seen on Friday evening around 7 p.m. when he was taken by his father, Brian Urrabazo. Stinson weighs 25 pounds and is 27 inches tall.

Brian Urrabazo is a 36-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Brian is believed to be driving a white 2018 Kia Soul with the California license plate of 8AEW010.

The EMA has been issued for Sacramento and El Dorado Counties.

If you see them call 911.

