Filed Under:Elk Grove


ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a woman was attacked after meeting up with someone she had contacted through an online dating site.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the woman and suspect had arranged to meet at a hotel along the 2300 block of Longport Court Sunday morning.

However, at some point during the meeting, the man pulled out a gun, threatened the woman and demanded money.

The woman was hit on the head with the gun and then had her phone stolen. The man then forced her to get into a bathroom while he took off.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect.

Exactly why dating website was used to set up the meeting has not been disclosed by police.

