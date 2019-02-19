



— A California lawmaker made a public plea to make vaccinations a public health priority.

Democratic Senator Richard Pan is a pediatrician. He wrote a letter to the U.S. Surgeon general to stop what he calls an “attack on our nation’s health” with the spread of vaccine misinformation.

In the letter, Dr. Richard Pan wrote:

“As a pediatrician, I counsel my patients about the importance of vaccination and the diseases they prevent, and as a State Senator, I have authored and passed state legislation to restore community immunity. However, contagious diseases do not recognize state borders or even national ones. Our nation requires your leadership to stop this attack on our nation’s health by addressing the spread of vaccine misinformation causing unwarranted vaccine hesitancy and recommending policies that restore community immunity which protects our children and the most vulnerable among us.”

Pan is also recommending policies that restore community immunity.

This comes after infectious diseases such as measles have seen a resurgence in the U.S.

You can read the full letter here.