



— A fire in Rancho Cordova killed nine dogs Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the area after reports of smoke but said it took them a while to find the fire.

Once they got to the blaze, it was too late to save the dogs.

The front of the home on Aramon Drive shows no obvious sign of trouble. The deadly fire broke out in a backyard shed 10 feet from the home and didn’t spread. When firefighters got there they quickly found the dogs were already dead inside the structure.

“Once they got inside of the Tuff Shed they found several dog crates and unfortunately nine dogs were deceased from the result of the fire,” said Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal.

Metro Fire says it looks like the dogs died from carbon monoxide produced by the small smoldering fire.

Tuesday morning’s fire produced a much more tragic outcome than a Carmichael fire a couple weeks ago where firefighters were able to perform CPR on a terrier mix and get its heart started again.

Metro Fire says the nine dogs at the home also appeared to be terriers, but this time it was too late for firefighters to help.

“One of the firefighters has several dogs of his own. He mentioned that it was a little tough seeing the deceased dogs,” Vestal said.

Officials said there are lessons to be learned from the incident.

“Space heaters can be dangerous,” Vestal said. “So keep them at least three feet away from any combustibles.”

That includes anything from bedding, blankets, furniture, and even carpet. Space heaters need to stay on a solid surface and should never be plugged into an extension cord or power strip. Additionally, Vestal said the heaters can produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in small spaces.

Those simple precautions can help prevent future tragedies.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire crews are looking into whether the shed’s wiring was properly installed.

Sacramento County Animal Control is investigating if the homeowners had the proper permits to keep nine dogs at their home.