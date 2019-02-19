WEIMAR (CBS13) – A chase ended in a fiery crash in Placer County Tuesday morning.

The incident started after a vehicle was reported stolen out of Rocklin. The vehicle, a work truck, was then spotted by authorities in the Auburn/Colfax area a little before 8:30 a.m.

What a wild morning! Our deputies helped assist CHP Gold Run officers on a call involving a stolen white Ford F-350 out of the Rocklin area.

The suspect led deputies and on a pursuit along I-80.

The chase ended when the truck crashed into a tree near Weimar Cross and Placer Hills roads, south of Colfax and east of Weimar. The truck burst into flames after the crash.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect ran from the crash but was taken into custody with the help of K9 Ronin.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is first being taken to the hospital before being booked into Placer County Jail.