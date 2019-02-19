RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Firefighters made a tragic discovery while investigating smoke in Rancho Cordova Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire says their firefighters and deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department were called around 5:30 a.m. to investigate a report of smoke and strange odor coming from the 2600 block of Aramon Drive.

Deputies saw a column of smoke but couldn’t figure out where it was coming from.

Just before they were about to leave, firefighters finally found the source of the smoke – a shed about 10 feet away from a home.

Nine dogs, all inside crates, were found dead by firefighters inside the shed.

A space heater that firefighters believe could have started the fire was also found in the shed.

No other details about the incident have been released at this point.