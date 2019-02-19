



– A family was rattled and left to pick up the pieces of shattered glass and they’re not alone after someone hurled a rock through their window.

“This is the window that was broken and this was the rock that was used to break it,” Josh Harwell said as he stood in his home.

The massive rock came flying through the kitchen Monday night while his family was out to dinner. Something he’s now calling a blessing.

“If this would’ve come in and hit her in the head it would’ve been game over,” he showed the rock next to his 5-year-old daughter.

A neighbor called 911 saying they overheard someone yell, “How many windows did you hit?”

“It had just shattered the tile, but completely took the window out,” he said. “There’s glass that came up into the hall of the house.”

While searching for more victims of vandals, we came across a business that was busted through.

“They picked up one of our rocks and just threw it right through the window,” said Tiraz Warren.

The owner of the River City Dance studio says this smash happened Sunday night.

“We taped it up so it didn’t scare anybody,” she showed on the large front window.

The act was caught on surveillance video, but it’s hard to tell who the vandals are.

“It’s very upsetting because we are just trying to run a simple little dance studio here and for somebody to walk by randomly and just try to destroy it is disappointing,” she said. “Just for this one window, it’s going to be between $600 to $800.”

Police say there have been multiple reports and it has neighbors in the state streets of West Sacramento on edge wondering whose window will be next.

“This is just a violation of privacy and you know it’s obstruction,” Harwell said. “We’re definitely left with a lot of questions, why did it happen and will it happen again?”

The West Sacramento Police Department is hosting a meeting on February 27th at the VFW on Drever Street from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for those in the community to come to voice their concerns.