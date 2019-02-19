Filed Under:Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg will be highlighting the city’s accomplishments and laying out goals for the next year at the annual “State of the City” breakfast.

However, Mayor Steinberg is serving up something different for Tuesday’s speech.

His speech won’t be in the usual location. The mayor took to Twitter yesterday and said the breakfast will be held in the Meadowview community.

As Mayor Steinberg said, it’s the first time in recent memory that the “State of the City” event hasn’t been held in Sacramento’s downtown core.

The program will begin at 8 a.m. You can watch the speech right here on CBS13.com.

