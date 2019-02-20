



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Walmart is holding a special sales day this coming weekend to help new parents.

Calling it “Baby Savings Day,” special lower prices on baby items will be offered on Feb. 23.

The sales will be happening from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Most stores around Northern California will be participating in the event, including all five Walmart stores in Sacramento.

Other area stores participating including the Walmarts in Ceres, Citrus Heights, Dixon, Elk Grove, Fairfield, Lodi, Manteca, Marysville, Modesto, North Highlands, Patterson, Rancho Cordova, Rocklin, Roseville, Sonoa, Stockton, Turlock, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Woodland and Yuba City.

Head here for a full list of stores participating in Baby Savings Day: https://i5.wal.co/dfw/4ff9c6c9-6f75/k2-_1a8eab74-d85c-43ab-a9eb-0976a80069d5.v1.pdf