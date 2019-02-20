  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Obesity, Soda Ban

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Big Gulp”-style sodas may be a thing of the past, if California lawmakers get their way.

Democratic lawmakers are pushing bills that include a ban on extra-large sodas, warning label requirements and a prohibition that would keep sugary drinks from being displayed in the grocery checkout aisle.

The push is coming just months after the state voted to ban cities from passing new soda taxes.

Lawmakers argue that laws regulating sugary drinks are a one way to help battle skyrocketing obesity rates. The approach towards regulating sugary drinks is akin to how tobacco was targeted in the past, lawmakers say.

Several lawmakers and public health advocates will be at the State Capitol on Wednesday to begin the push.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s