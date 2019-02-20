



NAPA (CBS SF) — Napa County Sheriff’s investigators released a stunning body cam video Wednesday of a fatal weekend deputy-involved shooting of an armed suspect on a rural roadway.

On the video from a camera worn by Sheriff’s Deputy Riley Jarecki, the suspect can be seen sitting in his car as the deputy approached the vehicle. Jarecki asked the suspect if she can look around to make sure there are no weapons or suspicious items inside.

She tells the suspect — Javier Hernandez Morales — not to move. As she walks around the car, Jarecki taps on the driver’s side window and asks Morales to roll it down several times before it appears he is responding.

He rolls down the window, quickly pulls out a gun and fires a shot at Jarecki, who returns fire several times. She was not physically injured, Morales died at the scene.

This post contains graphic video content and is not suitable for children.

The incident took place in the 1100 block of Henry Road about two miles southwest of Napa at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Jarecki was driving by and became suspicious of Morales as he was parked on the roadside.

She pulled over and approached his vehicle moments before the close quarters gunfight took place.

Jarecki has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation is being conducted by the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, comprising investigators with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Napa Police Department and the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.