



— School resource officers may patrol every elementary, middle, and high school in California.

Assembly Bill 750 was introduced Tuesday and calls on the Legislature to supply every public school teaching K-12 with a school resource officer. Those officers are members of law enforcement and are usually armed.

According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, the officers must undergo at least 40 hours of specialized training in school policing. Typically they are tasked with keeping kids and teachers safe, along with providing resources to staff members.

The bill’s author, Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Los Angeles), issued a statement Tuesday saying, “School tragedies nationwide are heartbreaking and we need to be proactive in protecting students. This is common-sense legislation that will protect lives and prevent future tragedies.”

A similar bill was proposed last year by Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City), but it did not pass due to concerns about funding.

The costs associated with Chen’s bill have not been assessed yet.