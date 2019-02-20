SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was an important moment for more than 600 immigrants crossing the finish line on the path to citizenship Wednesday.

The ceremony took place Wednesday in Sacramento where our newest U.S. citizens took the oath of allegiance.

From 67 different countries, the immigrants shared one dream come true in the ceremony.

Pawanpreet Kaur is from India, and like everyone there Wednesday, she worked hard to achieve this milestone.

“America is the land of dreams and I’ve always dreamed to come here,” she said. “There’s a lot of work you need to do. you have to study history, civics, constitution, laws, and I have studied day and night.”

California representative Doris Matsui shared in the big day.

“We need people like this in this country,” Matsui said. “This is what makes our country great.”

She also shared a serious message.

“Civic engagement is one of the best things in this country,” Matsui said. “Because you really change the direction of this country if you vote.”

Many of the new citizens’ first stop after their ceremony today was the voter registration booth.