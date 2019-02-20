  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for a person of interest in an identity theft case in Roseville.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early Tuesday afternoon, a Roseville resident got a package at their door. Inside was two iPhones from AT&T – however, the resident never ordered them.

Detectives say the resident called AT&T and found out he had his identity stolen.

The person of interest and the car he left in. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

The person of interest and the car he left in. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

While on the phone talking to the fraud division, the resident then got a curious visitor at his door. A man in a white car had pulled up and knocked on the door. Not knowing the man, the resident didn’t answer and instead called up the sheriff’s department.

The man soon left in a newer, white Mercedes sedan with paper plates and custom wheels.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at (916) 652-2423.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s