Filed Under:bike theft, Sacramento State University
(credit: Sacramento State University)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State Police arrested Zachary Thompson for bike theft Monday.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, police saw the subject in Lot 8 matching the description of a previous suspect from a stolen bicycle report. Thompson was reportedly standing near two bikes when cops saw him.

He was found to be in possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, and an imitation gun.

Thompson was also found to have an outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrant and he was on probation.

He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

