TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Anyone happen to be missing their SUV?

While digging out some snow up in the Sierra, a Caltrans plow made a discovery that highlights just how much fresh powder has fallen recently.

As you can see in the first photo, the snow bank is piled higher than the plow’s tires.

Of course, the second photo drives home the fact – with a whole Toyota 4Runner found buried under the snow.

Even more snow is falling in the Sierra on Wednesday. Chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 and Highway 50, as well as the smaller Sierra highways.