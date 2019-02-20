  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Truckee

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Anyone happen to be missing their SUV?

While digging out some snow up in the Sierra, a Caltrans plow made a discovery that highlights just how much fresh powder has fallen recently.

As you can see in the first photo, the snow bank is piled higher than the plow’s tires.

The snow bank is pretty high in the Sierra after the recent storms. (Credit: CHP Truckee)

Of course, the second photo drives home the fact – with a whole Toyota 4Runner found buried under the snow.

Hello there, little fella. (Credit: CHP Truckee)

Even more snow is falling in the Sierra on Wednesday. Chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 and Highway 50, as well as the smaller Sierra highways.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s