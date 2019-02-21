Comments
OAKLAND (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings traveled to Oakland Thursday for a divisional matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
Coming off the All-Star break, the Kings are looking for a win in their fourth meeting with the Warriors this season. The Kings lost their first three games against the Bay area team this season.
They’ll also be facing their former teammate Demarcus Cousins, who is currently on a 25-minute restriction coming off of his Achilles surgery.
The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. at Oracle and the CBS13 Sports team will have all the latest updates on CBS13 and online.