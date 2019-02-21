



— Six new charges were filed for the seven people accused of helping hide the man suspected of killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh.

Erik Razo-Quiroz, 29, of Merced; Adrian Virgen-Mendoza, 25, of Fairfield; Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 34, of Chowchilla; Erasmo Villegas-Suarez, 36, of Buttonwillow; Ana Leydi Cervantes-Sanchez, 31, of Newman; Bernabe Madrigal-Castaneda, 59, of Lamont; and Maria Luisa Moreno, 57, of Lamont, are accused of hiding the suspect, giving him clothes, money, and a cell phone so he could get back to Mexico.

READ ALSO: Seven People Arrested For Helping Suspected Newman Cop Killer Escape Police

One of the suspects, convicted felon Razo-Quiroz, also allegedly got rid of the gun Paulo Virgen Mendoza allegedly used to kill Corporal Singh the morning after Christmas.

Razo-Quiroz is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

RELATED: 7 People Indicted On Federal Charges Of Helping Suspect In Newman Officer’s Murder Try To Escape To Mexico

Mendoza’s brothers are also charged with using a false Social Security Number and possessing a false lawful permanent resident card to get employed. Another relative, Erasmo Villegas-Suarez, is also charged with using a false Social Security Number in connection with securing employment.

All seven face years behind bars if convicted.