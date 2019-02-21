



— Stockton Port Commissioner Victor Mow was in court Thursday on DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges from a deadly crash last November.

Mow, 77, was arraigned on a complaint alleging charges of manslaughter while intoxicated as well as causing great bodily injury while driving under the influence.

The victim in the crash was identified as Mohammad Butt, 82, of Stockton. Police say Mow’s alcohol level was .10, which was above the legal limit of .08.

According to the San Joaquin County District Attorney, Mow did not enter a plea and will be back in court on March 12.