GOLD RUN (CBS13) – A woman who went out for a short hike found herself lost for nearly a day in freezing cold weather before being rescued.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, who is in her 60s, went out for a hike in the Gold Run area last week but lost the path as weather conditions deteriorated. She went on to spend nearly 24 hours out in the elements.

Search and rescue volunteers were able to find the woman thanks to a spot device she had. Volunteers say she was soaked and couldn’t move because of how cold it was. They gave her hot chocolate and dry clothes.

She was taken to the hospital and had to be treated for hypothermia and frostbite.

Deputies say, if it weren’t for the spot device, the woman probably wouldn’t have made it out alive.