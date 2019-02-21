



— After getting struck by a bullet during a shooting spree last month and breaking his hip bone, Placer County Sheriff’s K9 Eros is on the mend.

Wagging his tail and happily giving kisses, Eros is on the mend five weeks after being shot. His handler, Deputy Kevin Thompson says Eros jumps in the patrol car every morning when it’s time for work, even though he’s not quite ready to get back in the field.

“He’s still getting some of his strength back, but his day to day, in his mind, is very normal,” Thompson said.

READ ALSO: Wounded Placer County K9 Eros Shining Light On K9’s Role In Crime Fighting

The Placer County Sheriff’s OFfice will do an assessment with Eros in the next week to see if he is physically and mentally ready to go back to work.

“Our biggest concern is that he is already 9-years-old,” Thompson said. “A dog at this age to go through something like this is tough.”

RELATED: Placer Sheriff K9 Eros, Who Was Injured In Shooting Spree, Recovering Well At Home

Thompson said it would be rough if Eros did not get cleared to come back to work. The loyal Belgian Malinois works hard not only to protect the community, but also his law enforcement family.

“You know, when things get tough and it’s too dangerous for us, he’s willing to do it and he doesn’t even hesitate,” Thompson said.

Eros was honored earlier this month during a Loomis City Council Meeting for his service and bravery on the job.