SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State University reached a milestone Thursday as the first driverless shuttles hit the campus roads. The shuttle, named Olli, impressed her first passengers.

It was “stingers up” from Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Congresswoman Doris Matsui as they ushered in the era of Olli. The driverless shuttle seats 8 and travels on a pre-set path around campus, traveling at speeds around 8 miles per hour.

Senior Director of University Transportation, Parking, Mail and Print Services Tony Lucas said the shuttle can slow down depending on the number of people, bikes, skateboarders, and obstacles in the way.

Olli is only temporary. Sac State competed for and won, the right to use two shuttles for the next 90 days. The goal is to expose students and the city to the future of autonomous cars.

Students said they’ll hop aboard while they can and faculty admitted they’ll miss her when she’s gone.

Students who register will be able to ride Olli for free