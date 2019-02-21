



— An overturned tractor-trailer has blocked all westbound lanes of I-80 in Vacaville Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Shortly after 3 p.m., CHP reported that the tractor-trailer had overturned onto its side east of Cherry Glen Road on westbound I-80, blocking all lanes. CHP Solano did not see that any other cars were involved in the accident.

Traffic is being diverted off Lagoon Valley Road. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes such as southbound 113 to Highway 12 to avoid the area.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer was carrying approximately 15-20 demolished cars that fell along the freeway, creating a massive cleanup operation for crews.

There are eight private tow trucks on the scene pulling the demolished cars to the shoulder along with freeway service cars. Another tow truck is working to get the big rig up.

Officers estimate that the roadway will be open in a few hours.

This is a non-injury accident.