MODESTO (CBS13) — The search is on for two suspects believed to be involved in a purse theft Sunday.

According to police, a woman in her early 20s was walking to her vehicle in the area of 10th and L Streets in downtown Modesto when the two individuals attacked her from behind as she unlocked her car.

The victim was talking on her phone as the suspects struck her in the face. Police said the suspects then took the victim’s backpack off her back and took out her purse.

The suspects then drove off in what appears to be a Ford Mustang with a tail fin on the trunk. The car has front end damage and the driver’s side headlight is out.

Police need your help in locating and identifying these individuals. Please contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information regarding this crime at 209-521-4636.