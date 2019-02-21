



— Police are searching for a man who approached a woman at San Joaquin Delta College and grabbed her buttocks.

It happened Thursday morning in the Bud 4 parking lot.

ALSO: 3 Boys Cited After Series Of Sexual Assaults At Cosumnes River College

Police say the man bicycled up to the woman, grabbed her, and rode away.

The man was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black backpack, and was on a black mountain bike.

If you saw anyone Thursday morning in the area that matches that description, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-954-5000.