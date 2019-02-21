TAHOE CITY (CBS13) – Detectives say the suspect in the shooting at the Boatworks Mall in Tahoe City has been found dead after apparently committing suicide.

Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Salvador Murillo-Cabrera, a 52-year-old Reno resident, was dead. Murillo-Cabrera’s body was found in a bathroom at the S. Peter Canisius Catholic Church in Sun Valley, Nevada a day after the shooting. It appears he shot and killed himself during a church service.

The Boatworks Mall shooting happened on Saturday. Investigators believe Murillo-Cabrera and the victim were former coworkers at a restaurant near the mall.

According to investigators, Murillo-Cabrera and the victim had an “acrimonious” relationship because he believed the other man was having an affair with his wife. Investigators have no information that Murillo-Cabrera’s suspicions were true.

Murillo-Cabrera was linked to the shooting after he was reportedly seen in the area moments before the crime, and a car similar to his was seen speeding away.

Investigators say the same caliber handgun was found with Murillo-Cabrera when he shot himself as believed to have been used in the Tahoe City shooting.