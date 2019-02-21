  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Seven people are without a home after their house in Vacaville went up in flames early Thursday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out just before 2:45 a.m. on Callen Street, off East Monte Vista Avenue.

Crews on scene say the house was well-involved when they showed up. Power lines had fallen in the backyard, and there was a threat of more lines falling onto the front yard.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported, Vacaville Fire says.

The house is a total loss, firefighters say.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s