VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Seven people are without a home after their house in Vacaville went up in flames early Thursday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out just before 2:45 a.m. on Callen Street, off East Monte Vista Avenue.

Crews on scene say the house was well-involved when they showed up. Power lines had fallen in the backyard, and there was a threat of more lines falling onto the front yard.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported, Vacaville Fire says.

The house is a total loss, firefighters say.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.