



A proposed California state law would make it easier, and legal, for residents to eat roadkill.

Senate Bill 395, proposed by Senator Bob Archuleta of the 32nd District, would require the Department of Fish and Wildlife to make free permits available to people who accidentally kill deer, elk, antelope, or wild pigs on California roads.

The bill’s text states:

The bill, notwithstanding any other law, would authorize (a) a person who unintentionally strikes and kills a deer, elk, antelope, or wild pig on a roadway in California with a vehicle to recover, possess, use, or transport the whole animal and salvage the edible portions of the animal, and (b) a person who unintentionally strikes a deer, elk, antelope, or wild pig on a roadway in California with a vehicle, leaving the animal severely injured, to immediately thereafter dispatch the severely injured animal in a safe, legal, and humane manner, and to recover, possess, use, or transport the whole animal and salvage the edible portions of the animal. The bill would make these provisions applicable to an individual who encounters an unintentionally killed or severely injured deer, elk, antelope, or wild pig that the individual did not strike with a vehicle, as described above.

If passed, the law would go into effect on January 1, 2021.