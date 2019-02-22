



— Crews will soon start cutting down 31 trees along the American River Parkway.

Sacramento County Regional Parks says the trees are near the multi-use trail between mile marker four downriver to Discovery Park.

Arborists say the trees are hazardous and blame the recent storms for bringing down two large cottonwoods nearby.

Park workers have also completed a field study and say there are no birds nesting in the targeted trees.

The removal project is scheduled to start on Tuesday and run for three weeks.