SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews will soon start cutting down 31 trees along the American River Parkway.

Sacramento County Regional Parks says the trees are near the multi-use trail between mile marker four downriver to Discovery Park.

Arborists say the trees are hazardous and blame the recent storms for bringing down two large cottonwoods nearby.

ALSO: Check Your Trees: Winter Storm Could Bring Many Trees Down

Park workers have also completed a field study and say there are no birds nesting in the targeted trees.

The removal project is scheduled to start on Tuesday and run for three weeks.

