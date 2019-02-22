



Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrested 30-year-old Tarahn Cowan of Galt for a burglary at a car dealership from last Halloween.

The burglary happened at the Auburn Toyota dealership where the burglars got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars of car parts.

Detectives also issued a search warrant in the case for Rodney Fox Jr, 30, of Los Angeles. The sheriff’s office said Cowan and Fox are suspected in car dealership burglaries across Northern California, along with other individuals.

In the Auburn dealership incident, the suspect reportedly took 25 car radio and navigation systems, totaling in $247,618 of loss.

Back in November, Auburn Toyota owner Tony Toohey said the loss of the radios made his vehicles undrivable. In the 25 years he’s been at the dealership, Toohey said there’s been an occasional stolen car, but nothing as bad as 25 cars broken into at once.

Initial loss estimates are well in excess of one million dollars.

Cowan remains in the Auburn Jail on no bail; Fox is considered a fugitive.