  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burlary, Car dealership, Placer County Sheriff's Department


PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 30-year-old Tarahn Cowan of Galt for a burglary at a car dealership from last Halloween.

The burglary happened at the Auburn Toyota dealership where the burglars got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars of car parts.

Detectives also issued a search warrant in the case for Rodney Fox Jr, 30, of Los Angeles. The sheriff’s office said Cowan and Fox are suspected in car dealership burglaries across Northern California, along with other individuals.

READ ALSO: Social Media Post Prompts Attempted Kidnapping Suspect To Contact Police

In the Auburn dealership incident, the suspect reportedly took 25 car radio and navigation systems, totaling in $247,618 of loss.

Back in November, Auburn Toyota owner Tony Toohey said the loss of the radios made his vehicles undrivable. In the 25 years he’s been at the dealership, Toohey said there’s been an occasional stolen car, but nothing as bad as 25 cars broken into at once.

Initial loss estimates are well in excess of one million dollars.

Cowan remains in the Auburn Jail on no bail; Fox is considered a fugitive.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s