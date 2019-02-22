  • CBS13On Air

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Citrus Heights Circle K.

The incident happened back on Feb. 14 at the Circle K along the 7700 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

Surveillance photo of the suspect. (Credit: Citrus Heights PD)

Citrus Heights police say the man walked in and, while the clerk was distracted, managed to stuff more than $3000 in expensive cigarette cartons into his bag and walked out.

A surveillance camera managed to capture a good picture of the suspect’s face.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Citrus Heights police tip line at (916) 727-5524.

