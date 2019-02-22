  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:sacramento sheriff, Vehicle Pursuit
(credit: Sacramento Fire)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vehicle pursuit in Sacramento sent four people to the hospital Friday evening, according to Sacramento Fire.

The sheriff’s department said an intended traffic stop turned into a pursuit around 5 p.m. at 47th and Franklin. The pursuit ended in a crash at Franklin and Fruitridge when the suspect vehicle hit multiple other vehicles.

The suspect reportedly tried to run after the crash and was arrested a few minutes later after a foot pursuit. There was a female passenger in the suspect car, according to the sheriff’s department.

Firefighters at the scene said the crash at Fruitridge and Franklin injured four people, and one person required extrication.

The condition of the people transported was not immediately available.

