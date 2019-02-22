SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vehicle pursuit in Sacramento sent four people to the hospital Friday evening, according to Sacramento Fire.

The sheriff’s department said an intended traffic stop turned into a pursuit around 5 p.m. at 47th and Franklin. The pursuit ended in a crash at Franklin and Fruitridge when the suspect vehicle hit multiple other vehicles.

A vehicle pursuit involving @sacsheriff ended near Fruitridge Rd/ Franklin Blvd with a multiple vehicle accident and 4 patients being transported to local area hospitals. 1 patient required extrication. The condition of the people transported is not known. pic.twitter.com/7hfYzBIF5L — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 23, 2019

The suspect reportedly tried to run after the crash and was arrested a few minutes later after a foot pursuit. There was a female passenger in the suspect car, according to the sheriff’s department.

Firefighters at the scene said the crash at Fruitridge and Franklin injured four people, and one person required extrication.

The condition of the people transported was not immediately available.