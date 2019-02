SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One of the biggest bands in Latin rock is coming to Sacramento in November.

Friday, Maná announced their “Rayando El Sol” tour will be swinging by the Golden 1 Center on Nov. 27. They’re touring with Premio Lo Nuestro.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @manaoficial is heading out on the Rayando El Sol Tour! Tickets go on sale 3/1 at 11 am. Get more info here: https://t.co/frLOE6r6Si pic.twitter.com/3IPu3Q6rce — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) February 22, 2019

The tour kicks off in Corpus Christi, Texas and will hit a total of 20 US cities.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale March 1 at 11 a.m.