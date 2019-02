SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in North Sacramento.

Officers say it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday on Huber Court near Norwood Avenue.

When officers got there, they found the man who was shot. Despite lifesaving measures, the man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe this is an isolated incident, but no suspect information has been released at this point.

The victim’s name has not been released.