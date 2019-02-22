



The organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics want to add breakdancing to the games, which would be a first for the dance sport that came from the streets of New York.

Also on Paris’ wish-list of events it wants to add to the program are climbing, surfing and skateboarding.

Paris’ selection of invited events was announced Thursday by Tony Estanguet, the head of the organizing committee.

The final decision on which events make the cut will be made by the International Olympic Committee after the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Climbing, surfing and skateboarding are already slated for the program in Tokyo.