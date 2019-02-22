



— Sacramento Police believe a 73-year-old man first reported as missing was actually murdered.

On Wednesday of this week, Risetruth Vang’s family called the police and reported him missing from his residence on the 2900 block of North Meadows Place.

But during the investigation, police became suspicious and called in crime scene investigators. CSI took over the investigation and detectives are now treating this as a potential homicide.

Police are not releasing many details, but they do believe this is an isolated incident.