FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police met with a person of interest after what they call an attempted kidnapping earlier this month.

“I had no idea,” said Alonda Garcia.

Garcia says her apartment complex is a pretty close-knit community. So she was surprised to hear one of her neighbors was almost abducted.

“I couldn’t imagine being stuck in that position,” said Garcia.

The incident happened February 3 but it wasn’t until now that police decided to post a flyer to social media.

According to authorities, the man seen in surveillance camera photos approached a woman in the driveway of her apartment complex in the 200 block of East Alaska claiming he was a security officer from a local business. He reportedly told her she was being accused of a crime and demanded she return to the business with him.

When she refused, she says he pulled out a gun and tried to pull her in his car. She was able to get away. And he took off.

Once authorities posted pics online, something unusual happened.

“The gentleman showed up today to talk with detectives to clear his name,” said Lt Jausiah Jacobsen.

During the interview, police say he told investigators he works in “loss prevention” at a local entity.

“Based off what he has told us, we’re going to need some further investigation before we move forward,” said Lt. Jacobsen. “We’re going to get both sides of the story, where the truth lies. What I can say is it wasn’t a random attack-it’s something we have to work through to see if there is any criminal culpability or not.”