STOCKTON (CBS13) – More than two years later, the homicide of a retired lawman in Stockton remains unsolved.

The incident happened back on Feb. 17, 2017. Joe Elsey, 87, died after going into cardiac arrest while fighting with a suspect who had gotten into the senior living center along the 800 block of E. March Lane.

Investigators say the suspect had gotten into the room of a woman at the center and was taking stuff when Elsey intervened.

Elsey had served all over California as a highway patrol officer.

A surveillance video showing a possible person of interest in the case was released shortly after the incident, but aside from that and a composite sketch it appears no new information has come forward since then.

Friday, more than two years after the homicide, Stockton police again posted the composite sketch on social media in the hopes that someone with any more information will come forward.

Anyone with relevant information in connection to the case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. A reward of up to $10,000 is possible.